SPECIAL COVERAGE: The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

5am-8am ET on 90.5

Morning Edition from NPR will include updates on the proceedings beginning at 5am and will go to live coverage as the funeral service begins.

Mon. Noon-8pm ET On WKAR World Ch. 23.2

The World channel presents a special delayed broadcast of the funeral coverage from BBC.

Mon. 8pm-9:30pm ET on WKAR HD 23.1

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day

A special 90-minute recap of events around the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Episode 2 of The U.S. and the Holocaust, originally scheduled to air at 8pm on this date will air instead on Tue., Sep. 20.

Visit The U.S. and the Holocaust for the full schedule of updated broadcast dates and times.