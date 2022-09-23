© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
Singing Our Way to Freedom

WKAR Public Media
Published September 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Mon., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Multilayered look at the life of Chicano musician, composer, and community activist, Ramon Sanchez.

SINGING OUR WAY TO FREEDOM chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

