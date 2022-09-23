Mon., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Multilayered look at the life of Chicano musician, composer, and community activist, Ramon Sanchez.

SINGING OUR WAY TO FREEDOM chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.