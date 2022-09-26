© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR

35th Hispanic Heritage Awards

WKAR Public Media
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
Los Lobos group photo
Courtesy
/
Piero F Giunti
Los Lobos - Arts Award Honoree at the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Awards airing at 9pm on Fri. Sep. 30

Fri., Sep. 30, 2022 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

The historic program, which was created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

The show is hosted by actress Stephanie Beatriz – widely known for voicing the character of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 film Encanto, as well as her portrayal of Carla in the motion picture adaption of In The Heights, and as Detective Rosa Diaz in the action-comedy tv series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Included are music performances by Carlos Vives, Julieta Venegas, Aymée Nuviola, Boza, Robi and Hector Tellez Jr. (with Peter Buck, Barret Martin & Dune Butler.

2022 honorees include:
DADDY YANKEE – Legend Award
VICTORIA ALONSO – Vision Award
ARIANA DEBOSE – Inspira Award
LOS LOBOS – Arts Award
OLGA CUSTODIO – STEM Award
ALEJANDRO VELEZ & NIKHIL ARORA- Entrepreneurship Award

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Hispanic Heritage
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE