35th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Fri., Sep. 30, 2022 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

The historic program, which was created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.

The show is hosted by actress Stephanie Beatriz – widely known for voicing the character of Mirabel Madrigal in Disney’s Oscar-winning 2021 film Encanto, as well as her portrayal of Carla in the motion picture adaption of In The Heights, and as Detective Rosa Diaz in the action-comedy tv series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Included are music performances by Carlos Vives, Julieta Venegas, Aymée Nuviola, Boza, Robi and Hector Tellez Jr. (with Peter Buck, Barret Martin & Dune Butler.

2022 honorees include:

DADDY YANKEE – Legend Award

VICTORIA ALONSO – Vision Award

ARIANA DEBOSE – Inspira Award

LOS LOBOS – Arts Award

OLGA CUSTODIO – STEM Award

ALEJANDRO VELEZ & NIKHIL ARORA- Entrepreneurship Award

