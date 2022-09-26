New from PBS KIDS: 'Rosie's Rules' Debuts Oct. 3 on WKAR

10am DAILY on WKAR HD 23.1 beginning Oct. 3, 2022 | NEW from PBS KIDS!

“Rosie’s Rules” stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls.

The series aims to teach children concrete lessons about how a community works, helping them develop an awareness of themselves as individuals and as part of a broader society.

Like many children across the country, Rosie is part of a blended, multicultural family; Papá is from Mexico City and Mom is from rural Wisconsin. Rosie has a little brother, Iggy, and an older sister, Crystal, who is Mom’s child from her first marriage. The Fuentes family lives together in suburban Texas with their cat (and Rosie’s partner-in-crime), Gatita. Tia Margarita and cousin Javi live nearby too!

Rosie is bilingual in English and Spanish and loves to celebrate her multicultural identity. Throughout the series, she joyfully introduces viewers to the art, traditions and foods of the Southwest, Midwest and Mexico, where her Abuela lives.

