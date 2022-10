Fri Oct 7 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Country music icon Loretta Lynn died this week at 90. PBS presents this special that originally aired in March 2016.

Explore the country legend’s hard-fought road to stardom. From her Appalachian roots to the Oscar-winning biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn struggled to balance family with a music career which spanned six decades.