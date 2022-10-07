Van der Valk | Season Finale

Sun., Oct. 9 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | When a promising cellist dies, Van der Valk delves into the city’s music scene, searching for her killer.

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. At least, that’s the way steely-eyed cop Piet Van der Valk sees it. Marc Warren (Beecham House, The Good Wife) stars as the title character in Van der Valk, based on Nicolas Freeling’s legendary crime thrillers.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream .

