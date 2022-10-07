© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Van der Valk | Season Finale

WKAR Public Media
Published October 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
Title characters look at audience
PBS
Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell and Marc Warren as Piet Van der Valk.

Sun., Oct. 9 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | When a promising cellist dies, Van der Valk delves into the city’s music scene, searching for her killer.

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. At least, that’s the way steely-eyed cop Piet Van der Valk sees it. Marc Warren (Beecham House, The Good Wife) stars as the title character in Van der Valk, based on Nicolas Freeling’s legendary crime thrillers.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateMasterpiece
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE