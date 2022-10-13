© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DSO Live Returns to 90.5 for 2022-2023 Season

WKAR Public Media
Published October 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Music director conducting orchestra
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jader Bignamini

Fri., Oct. 14 | 10:40 AM | 90.5 FM

We are thrilled that Detroit Symphony Orchestra Live Broadcasts from Orchestra Hall return to the Friday morning airwaves on WKAR.

In this opening DSO Live concert, Music Director Jader Bignamini leads the ensemble through a very Classical-era concert experience.

On the program:

  • Black-French composer Joseph Boulogne’s 2nd Symphony
  • Mozart’s beloved “Prague” Symphony
  • Prokofiev emulating Haydn in his “Classical” Symphony
  • Haydn’s own Cello Concerto No.1, featuring the Austrian-Iranian cellist Kian Soltani as guest artist for this start to the broadcast season.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

