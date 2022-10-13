DSO Live Returns to 90.5 for 2022-2023 Season

Fri., Oct. 14 | 10:40 AM | 90.5 FM

We are thrilled that Detroit Symphony Orchestra Live Broadcasts from Orchestra Hall return to the Friday morning airwaves on WKAR.

In this opening DSO Live concert, Music Director Jader Bignamini leads the ensemble through a very Classical-era concert experience.

On the program:



Black-French composer Joseph Boulogne’s 2nd Symphony

Mozart’s beloved “Prague” Symphony

Prokofiev emulating Haydn in his “Classical” Symphony

Haydn’s own Cello Concerto No.1, featuring the Austrian-Iranian cellist Kian Soltani as guest artist for this start to the broadcast season.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

