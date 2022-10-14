© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Magpie Murders | New from MASTERPIECE Mystery!

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Sun., Oct. 16 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstances, with his last book seemingly unfinished.

This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Magpie Murders revolves around the character Susan Ryeland, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel but has little idea it will change her life.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

