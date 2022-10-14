Magpie Murders | New from MASTERPIECE Mystery!

Sun., Oct. 16 at 9 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstances, with his last book seemingly unfinished.

This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Magpie Murders revolves around the character Susan Ryeland, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel but has little idea it will change her life.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

