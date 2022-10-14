© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Published October 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
Tue., Oct. 18 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | To survive economic disaster, Black America relied on informal economies, grassroots organizations, and cultural innovations to dismantle the realities of Jim Crow.

Over the course of four weekly episodes, MAKING BLACK AMERICA takes viewers into an extraordinary world that showcases Black people’s ability to collectively prosper, defy white predominance, and define Blackness in ways that transformed America itself.

