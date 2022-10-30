© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Putin's War at Home | Frontline

Published October 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Frontline: PBS

Tue Nov. 1 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Defiant Russians push back against Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine.

Meet some of the defiant Russians pushing back against President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine. FRONTLINE tells the inside stories of activists and journalists risking arrest and imprisonment to protest and speak out about the Kremlin’s war effort.

Watch this documentary with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

