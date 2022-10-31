Decoding Hieroglyphics | Secrets of the Dead

Wed Nov. 2 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.

A review of how ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics were first translated 200 years ago and a look at the archaeological work being done in Egypt right now to understand one of the empire’s most important scribes.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT SECRETS OF THE DEAD:

Explore some iconic historical moments while debunking long-held myths and shining new light on past events. Advances in investigative techniques, forensic science and historical scholarship offer new evidence on forgotten mysteries.