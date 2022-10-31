Native American Heritage Month 2022 | TV Listings

Celebrate and explore Native American Heritage Month with WKAR World!

Mon., Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Native America: Nature to Nations

Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies. Combining modern science with Native knowledge, the series shines a spotlight on these ancient cultures and the communities that still thrive today.

Mon., Nov. 21 at 8:00 PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Native America: New World Rising

Explore the splendor and ingenuity of the world created by America’s First Peoples, 15,000 years ago. Combining modern science with Native knowledge, the series shines a spotlight on these ancient cultures and the communities that still thrive today.

Mon., Nov. 21 at 9:00 PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

The First Official Thanksgiving

"The First Official Thanksgiving" tells the story of what some historians might call the first "official, English-speaking" Thanksgiving held in the Americas. At a meeting in London in 1618, Sir William Throckmorton, George Thorpe, John Smyth and Richard Berkeley gathered to form the Berkeley Company and discuss a land grant in the new world, given to them by King James I.

Wed., Nov. 23 at 8:00 PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Two-Spirit Powwow

“Two-Spirit Powwow” shows how the San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America. When traditional conservative powwow protocol conflicts with queer-positive identity, the two-spirit powwow changes up the rules.