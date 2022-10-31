Woodpeckers: The Hole Story | Nature

Wed Nov. 2 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special.

Woodpeckers: The Hole Story goes deep into the woods to explore the lives of a unique avian family. With over 240 species of woodpeckers identified, explore their unique evolutionary journey and the powerful role they play in every ecosystem except Antarctica and Australia.

Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.