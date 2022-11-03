© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE

WKAR Public Media
Published November 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
DSO.jpg
Courtesy
/
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Jader Bignamini conducting the DSO

Fri Nov. 4 at 10:40PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

In this weeks concert, hear superstar pianist Daniil Trifonov, a master of sensitive expression, in Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto, a tour-de-force of lyrical and technical prowess. Listen to her Symphony No. 1, composer Florence Pricecombines elements from the Romantic symphonic tradition with hymn-like melodies and the rhythms of Black music to create a distinctly American style. Also, enjoy brass fanfares and exuberant percussion enliven the march-like atmosphere of the Festive Overture by William Grant Still.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

WKAR StayTuned Update DSO
