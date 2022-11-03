November 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Nov. 3–24 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Nov. 3

For the anniversary of his birth, Nov. 3rd, 1933, a survey of the ever-popular music by composer John Barry. From the flying sequence seen in Out of Africa, selections from his James Bond franchise music, but also the trip through time to Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel for Somewhere in Time.

Nov. 10

Join us in the transformation from the visual to the auditory. An hour of soundtracks from biopics about famous artists, like Elliot Goldenthal’s score to Frida (Kahlo), and Clint Mansell’s Loving Vincent (Van Gogh).

Nov. 17

An encore airing of our Movie Banquets episode, just in time for Thanksgiving. Have some Turkey with Jodie Foster’s Home for the Holidays, down many many hard-boiled eggs with Cool Hand Luke, aka Paul Newman, or simply make a racket with some spaghetti in The Apartment with Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine.

Nov. 24

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.