NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall | Great Performances

Fri Nov. 4 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden.

This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Throughout its 50-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards.

