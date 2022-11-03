© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Great Performances - NY Phil
Chris Lee
/
PBS
Jaap van Zweden leads the first acoustic rehearsal with New York Philharmonic at the newly renovaded David Geffen Hall, 8/15/2022. Photo by Chris Lee

Fri Nov. 4 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate with a performance of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden.

This concert special led by the New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden inaugurates the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Recorded October 28, the concert features a performance of “Ode to Joy” as the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony along with a world premiere work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón celebrating the ritual of gathering around music and art. Presenting a celebratory look at the orchestra’s future.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Throughout its 50-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Great Performances
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE