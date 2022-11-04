© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Annika | Masterpiece

WKAR Public Media
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as Annika, Jamie Sives as Michael, Ukweli Roach as Tyrone and Katie Leung as Blair
Graeme Hunter/Graeme Hunter Pictures
/
Masterpiece
Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as Annika, Jamie Sives as Michael, Ukweli Roach as Tyrone and Katie Leung as Blair

Sun Nov. 6 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Annika is called to solve an author's death in Glasglow.

An author who has ruined lives has her own ruined—permanently. Blair finds a friend for Morgan. Annika and Jake go to a museum exhibit.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Masterpiece
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE