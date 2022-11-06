American Ocelot | Nature

Wed Nov. 9 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of the United States' most endangered wild cats: the ocelot.

With fewer than 120 known ocelots remaining in the United States, the stakes are high for their survival. American Ocelot chronicles the sad history, precarious present, and optimistic future for one of the country’s most endangered wild cats. Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters documents these rare and elusive animals in South Texas while meeting with biologists, ranchers, and the cats themselves. Through camera trap cinematography, witness a rare glimpse into what is required of a mother ocelot to raise her young successfully. There is hope for a bright future – an ocelot population could be restored in Texas and beyond if ranchers, scientists, and government agencies work together on a solution.

Watch this documentary with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org . This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

