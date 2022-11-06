© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Hidden in the Amazon | Secrets of the Dead

WKAR Public Media
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Artifact of a head
PBS
/

Wed Nov. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.

Recent discoveries, including funerary urns with highly decorative patterns, and technological advances like the remote sensor system known as LiDAR, are shedding new light on our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in the Amazon. Scientists speculate the rainforest was home to between 8 and 10 million people living in large, well-established communities.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT SECRETS OF THE DEAD:
Explore some iconic historical moments while debunking long-held myths and shining new light on past events. Advances in investigative techniques, forensic science and historical scholarship offer new evidence on forgotten mysteries.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Secrets of the Dead
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE