Hidden in the Amazon | Secrets of the Dead

Wed Nov. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.

Recent discoveries, including funerary urns with highly decorative patterns, and technological advances like the remote sensor system known as LiDAR, are shedding new light on our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in the Amazon. Scientists speculate the rainforest was home to between 8 and 10 million people living in large, well-established communities.

MORE ABOUT SECRETS OF THE DEAD:

