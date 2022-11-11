Annika | Masterpiece

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published November 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as Annika and Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Sun Nov. 13 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Annika arrives at a murder scene on a party boat.

Arriving at a murder scene on a party boat, Annika thinks of the Greek god of unrestrained celebration. From there, things only get more chaotic.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

