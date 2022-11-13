Zero to Infinity | NOVA

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published November 13, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
Wed Nov. 16 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.

The concepts of zero and infinity didn't always exist. They've been invented and re-invented by different cultures over thousands of years. Discover the surprising story of these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics.

Watch this documentary with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.

