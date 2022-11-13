Zero to Infinity | NOVA

Wed Nov. 16 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.

The concepts of zero and infinity didn't always exist. They've been invented and re-invented by different cultures over thousands of years. Discover the surprising story of these key concepts that revolutionized mathematics.

Watch this documentary with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org . This documentary is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.