Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies
Explore King Tutankhamun's life and legacy.

Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies

Published November 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Wed Nov. 23 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Hour one explores the mysteries of King Tut’s life and burial on the centennial of his tomb’s opening while hour two uncovers further mysteries and historical inconsistencies behind King Tut’s life and burial.

Hour one commemorates the centennial of King Tut's tomb opening by exploring the mysteries of his life and burial. Egyptian Archeologist Dr. Yasmin El Shazly meets with historians and scientists to inspect historical inconsistencies. Hour two uncovers further mysteries as Dr. Yasmin El Shazly continues her journey, seeking to answer some of the historical inconsistencies surrounding this great civilization.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

