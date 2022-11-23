© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
True Colors : LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs

Published November 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
Drag Queens Peppermint, Jujubee, and Alexis Michelle

Sun Nov. 27 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate Pride with music from Indigo Girls, Billy Gilman, Morgxn, Peppermint, Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, Trey Pearson, Breanna Sinclairé, André de Shields and more along with real-life stories of hope hosted by Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider.

TRUE COLORS: LGBTQ+ OUR STORIES, OUR SONGS celebrates the stories and music that make us who we are. Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, the special shares real-life stories of hope, resilience and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music. Exploring the personal journeys of remarkable individuals, the program connects these heartfelt stories with the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.

