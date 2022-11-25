Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: A Life on Stage

Tue Nov. 29 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a trip down memory lane with the “Jersey Boys” on the 60th anniversary of the release of their first #1 hit, “Sherry.”

In the 1960s and early 1970s, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons recorded hit after hit and sold over 175 million records featuring unforgettable tunes like “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Grease.” 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the group’s ﬁrst #1 hit, “Sherry,” and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are still touring throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses of thrilled fans from multiple generations. This solid gold PBS special was taped in April 2022 in the fabulous 10,000-seat arena at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

In addition to their long string of hits, the 2005 musical Jersey Boys, detailing those remarkable years, ran on Broadway for 12 years and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Jersey Boys has been produced worldwide and just ended a long off-Broadway run in May 2022. Jersey Boys continues to tour with productions in the U.S. and internationally.