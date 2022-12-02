Carpenters: Close to You & Christmas Memories

Mon Dec. 5 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A music-filled documentary traces the career of the Carpenters; Richard and Karen Carpenter perform Christmas classics, including "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland" and "White Christmas."

MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CLOSE TO YOU is a music-filled documentary that traces the Carpenters' career through the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group's friends in the music business. MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CHRISTMAS MEMORIES is a special holiday program starring beloved brother-sister recording duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the most successful American recording act of the 1970s. The all-new program focuses entirely on the Carpenters' perennially popular Christmas music offering favorites "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland," White Christmas" and more.