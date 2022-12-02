© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Carpenters: Close to You & Christmas Memories

WKAR Public Media
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
Karen and Richard Carpenter
WETA
/
MY MUSIC

Mon Dec. 5 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A music-filled documentary traces the career of the Carpenters; Richard and Karen Carpenter perform Christmas classics, including "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland" and "White Christmas."

MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CLOSE TO YOU is a music-filled documentary that traces the Carpenters' career through the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group's friends in the music business. MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CHRISTMAS MEMORIES is a special holiday program starring beloved brother-sister recording duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the most successful American recording act of the 1970s. The all-new program focuses entirely on the Carpenters' perennially popular Christmas music offering favorites "The Christmas Song," "Winter Wonderland," White Christmas" and more.

Available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

