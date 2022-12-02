December 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Dec. 1 - Dec. 29 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Dec. 1

We’ll be keeping an eye on the toy chest, just in case any of them start moving, as we play music from Randy Newman’s Toy Story 3, Deborah Lurie’s surprisingly haunting 9, and Henry Jackman’s Winnie The Pooh.

Dec. 8

In a very real sense, he had an epic film scoring career spanning decades. This week, we celebrate Maurice Jarre’s contributions to classics like Lawrence of Arabiaand Doctor Zhivago, to his later work on Witness, and Dead Poet’s Society.

Dec. 15

For the continuing holiday season, this week we explore those musical miniatures found of perennial favorites of the cinema: Songs. Hear from Adam Sandler and his Hannukah-centric animated film, Eight Crazy Nights, to Irving Berlinclassics written for both Holiday Inn and White Christmas, but also the Michigan connection to Glenn Ballard and Alan Silvestri’s The Polar Express.

Dec. 22

An encore episode of our Christmas episode featuring visits to the Peltzer family & their guests, the Gremlins; the Chicago-based McCallisters from Home Alone; and, of course, George Bailey & family from Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life.

Dec. 29

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

Repeat broadcasts Sunday at 1PM.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.