Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

The World of Wisdom & Wonder

Published December 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
The World of Wisdom and Wonder
Sat Dec. 3 at 9PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Escape the stress of everyday life with scenes of nature set to music and words of wisdom.

Scenes of nature’s breathtaking vistas set to soaring original music and universal words of wisdom. From Maya Angelou to Aristotle, Thomas Paine to Khalil Gibran, Brazilian lyricist/novelist Paulo Coelho to 13th-century Persian poet Rumi and many more, inspirational quotes provide comfort, encouragement and hope.

Available to watch after its airdate on WKAR Passport.

