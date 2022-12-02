Mon Dec. 5 at 9PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | The half-hour documentary offers viewers an unprecedented look at a pastor moving from scripture to sermon.

In the program, Reverend Doctor William H. Willimon accepts an invitation from a young clergyman to guest preach at a small Episcopal church in Salisbury, North Carolina. The congregation is planning a weekend discussing racism and Rev. Willimon will deliver the sermon that culminates the weekend. Through interviews with family and colleagues, plus intimate camera access to Willimon and his process, A WILL TO PREACH offers a fascinating study of story, homiletics, humor, faith, and ultimately, the art of preaching.