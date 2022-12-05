© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Where Did We Come From? | Finding Your Roots

December 5, 2022
Tue Dec. 6 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys with Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley, three guests from diverse backgrounds, as they meet the ancestors who laid the groundwork for their success.

To uncover their stories, FINDING YOUR ROOTS uses every tool available—from cutting-edge DNA research to old-school genealogical sleuthing—revealing long-buried secrets and hidden aspects of our shared history. Along the way, the series compiles family trees that span the globe—from the United States to South America, Europe to Africa, Asia and more. Episode to episode, audiences will meet guests’ ancestors who crisscrossed the globe to become businesspeople and bootleggers, war heroes and criminals, farmers and factory workers, all the while persevering under the most extraordinary circumstances. Together, the arc of each guest’s family personalizes history while emphasizing the human connections that unite everyone.

Watch this episode with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

