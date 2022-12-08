Billy Graham | American Experience

Fri Dec. 9 at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore the life and career of one of the best-known and most influential religious leaders of the 20th century.

An international celebrity by age 30, he built a media empire, preached to millions worldwide, and had the ear of tycoons, presidents and royalty. From modest beginnings on a North Carolina farm, Graham rose to prominence with a fiery preaching style, movie-star good looks and effortless charm. His early fundamentalist sermons harnessed the apocalyptic anxieties of a post-atomic world, exhorting audiences to adopt the only possible solution: devoting one’s life to Christ.

