Hope College Christmas Vespers

Fri Dec. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The program of Christmas carols and anthems is presented by Hope College's Department of Music and features more than 200 performers in historic Dimnent Memorial Chapel.

The services feature a variety of Hope instrumental and vocal groups as well as the college’s historic Skinner organ. This year, participants of ¡Canto! A Latinx Vocal Intensive will also be featured in the service. Funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Community-Based Partnerships Initiative, ¡Canto! is a partnership between the Hope College Department of Music and Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) that seeks to provide an opportunity for Latinx Youth in Holland to study and perform Latinx Vocal Music.