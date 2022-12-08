Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR
Inside The Vatican
Sun Dec. 11 at 10PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | Follow along through unprecedented access to the inner workings of one of the most important places in the Christian world.
From Pope Francis himself and some of the highest-ranking officials, to the choristers of the Sistine Chapel and the papal gardener, the film gives unique insight into the lives of those who live and work in this independent City State.
This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.