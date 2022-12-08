© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Inside The Vatican

WKAR Public Media
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
Inside The Vatican_Social Media_Tune In Graphic_1080x1080_Tonight.jpg
PBS
/
PBS
St. Peters Basilica

Sun Dec. 11 at 10PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | Follow along through unprecedented access to the inner workings of one of the most important places in the Christian world.

From Pope Francis himself and some of the highest-ranking officials, to the choristers of the Sistine Chapel and the papal gardener, the film gives unique insight into the lives of those who live and work in this independent City State.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Special
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE