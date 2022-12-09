© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 11

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
Sun Dec. 11 starting at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join in on the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:30AM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part One

Two years into World War I, Downton Abbey is in turmoil, as Matthew and other young men go to war - or avoid it. The women also pitch in, and many couples see their romantic dreams dashed.

2:00PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Two

Downton is turned into a convalescent home with Thomas in charge. Meanwhile, Lavinia and Sir Richard's secret comes out, Anna tracks down Bates and Branson seizes his chance to strike a blow for Ireland.

3:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Three

Isobel and Cora lock horns over control of Downton's medical role. Mrs. Bird starts a soup kitchen. And Matthew and William embark on a perilous patrol behind German lines.

4:35PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Four

In the climactic battle of the war, Matthew and William go over the top to an uncertain fate. Vera plays a cruel endgame with Bates and Anna. And Daisy faces the severest test of her life.

5:50PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Five

As the war nears its end, Downton's aristocrats and servants put their lives back together. Mary and Sir Richard go estate hunting. A mysterious wounded officer makes a shocking revelation.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update marathondownton abbey
