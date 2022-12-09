Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 11
Sun Dec. 11 starting at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join in on the Downton Abbey Marathon.
11:30AM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part One
Two years into World War I, Downton Abbey is in turmoil, as Matthew and other young men go to war - or avoid it. The women also pitch in, and many couples see their romantic dreams dashed.
2:00PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Two
Downton is turned into a convalescent home with Thomas in charge. Meanwhile, Lavinia and Sir Richard's secret comes out, Anna tracks down Bates and Branson seizes his chance to strike a blow for Ireland.
3:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Three
Isobel and Cora lock horns over control of Downton's medical role. Mrs. Bird starts a soup kitchen. And Matthew and William embark on a perilous patrol behind German lines.
4:35PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Four
In the climactic battle of the war, Matthew and William go over the top to an uncertain fate. Vera plays a cruel endgame with Bates and Anna. And Daisy faces the severest test of her life.
5:50PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Five
As the war nears its end, Downton's aristocrats and servants put their lives back together. Mary and Sir Richard go estate hunting. A mysterious wounded officer makes a shocking revelation.
This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.