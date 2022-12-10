© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

The Adventures of Saul Bellow | American Masters

December 10, 2022
Mon Dec 12 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore Nobel Prize winner Saul Bellow's impact on American literature and how he navigated through issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience.

This episode of American Masters illuminates how Bellow transformed modern literature and navigated through the issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience, through rare archival footage and interviews with Philip Roth, Salman Rushdie and many others. The film traces Bellow’s rise to eminence and examines his many identities: reluctant public intellectual, “serial husband,” father, Chicagoan and Jewish American. It also sheds light on his willingness to confront social issues, his criticisms of American society and materialism and his provocative political view.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

