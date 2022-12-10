© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Three Faiths, One God: Judaism, Christianity, Islam

Published December 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Mon Dec. 12 at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 | A thoughtful examination the religious beliefs and practices shared by Jews, Christians and Muslims to illustrate how many in the Abrahamic faith communities are dealing with historical conflicts and charts their dedication to facilitating understanding and respect.

THREE FAITHS, ONE GOD captures a broad range of voices and ideas of ordinary people and respected scholars in the interfaith field. The program contrasts the religious practices of the three faiths, including the rituals of fasting and marriage. Later, the program features a dramatic and moving example of reconciliation as the father of murdered Wall Street Journal reporter opens a dialogue between Muslims and Jews to create better understanding between the two faiths. In the same spirit, a conflict-resolution workshop engages in an intensive dialogue as they attempt to dispel myths, misconceptions and stereotypes about each others' religion.

