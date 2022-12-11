Beyond The Canvas: Art, Through The Power of Words

Mon Dec. 12 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine the work of writers, poets, and lyricists who’ve translated their own experiences into powerful writing.

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and NEWSHOUR's first person narrative segments to explore the idea. Art, Through the Power of Words shows that writing that broadens our views, and makes us care, and includes conversations with Brandi Carlile, Louise Erdrich, and Rissi Palmer.