Beyond The Canvas: Art, Through The Power of Words

Published December 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
Mon Dec. 12 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine the work of writers, poets, and lyricists who’ve translated their own experiences into powerful writing.

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and NEWSHOUR's first person narrative segments to explore the idea. Art, Through the Power of Words shows that writing that broadens our views, and makes us care, and includes conversations with Brandi Carlile, Louise Erdrich, and Rissi Palmer.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

