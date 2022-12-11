© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Published December 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST
Megan Hilty performs in "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Wed Dec. 14 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty and television and film actor Neal McDonough join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for this Irish-inspired edition of this heartwarming annual celebration of music and holiday traditions.

McDonough and Hilty, who each share Irish heritage and traditions, join the Choir and Orchestra, trumpeters and bell ringers in delivering a deeply personal program that weaves together well-known holiday tunes, classic Christmas carols and hymns with some traditional Irish musical numbers.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. Repeated on Sat Dec. 17 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1.

