The Earthshot Prize 2022

Wed Dec. 14 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William’s prestigious environmental award.

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Inspired by the extraordinary achievements of President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, The Earthshot Prize is centered on repairing our planet through five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. Held in the United States for the first time, the second annual Earthshot Prize will be hosted in Boston featuring exclusive performances by Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, and Ellie .Goulding. With star-studded international celebrities, this year's awards line-up of presenters includes Catherine O’Hara, Sir David Attenborough, Rami Malek, and Shailene Woodley. The prestigious ceremony will celebrate a cohort of fifteen incredible global finalists and award five winners, each with £1 million in prize money, and provide them with access to a global support network to scale their work.