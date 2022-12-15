© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner

WKAR Public Media
Published December 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST
APM Fall Holiday_Candles Burning Brightly 450x450.png
APM
/
APM

Sun Dec. 18 at 4PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights!

Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

