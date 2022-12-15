Christmas 2021, Part 1 | Death In Paradise

Sat Dec. 17 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A Caribbean Christmas treat with the show's first-ever Christmas special.

The sun-soaked, scintillating beauty of Saint Marie is rocked at Christmas time by a baffling murder, with a dazzling array of guest stars under suspicion. The feature-length episode, which concludes the show's 10th anniversary celebrations, also sees the return of Danny John Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers. When the team needs some extra help, Dwayne steps in, quickly making his presence felt in ways that they could not have anticipated. All the usual ingredients are in place for a truly unforgettable Caribbean Christmas. Repeated on Thu Dec. 22 at 10PM.