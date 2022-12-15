© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 18

WKAR Public Media
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST
Downton Abbey - We've Been Expecting You

Sun Dec. 18 starting at 11AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join in on the second day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:00AM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Six
The Spanish flu strikes Downton, disrupting one match, hastening another and transforming the fortunes of all. Mary, Sybil and Robert each confront a moment of truth. Anna and Bates know a moment of happiness.

1:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Seven
In the finale, the family gathers at Downton Abbey for Christmas.

3:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part One
Wedding guests descend on Downton Abbey, where disasters - large and small - threaten. One is Cora's freewheeling American mother, who tries to loosen up her in-laws.

5:50PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Two
The fate of Downton Abbey hinges on a letter from a dead man. Edith and Sir Anthony face their own fateful moment. Mrs. Hughes confronts a crisis.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update marathondownton abbey
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE