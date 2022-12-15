Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 18
Sun Dec. 18 starting at 11AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join in on the second day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.
11:00AM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Six
The Spanish flu strikes Downton, disrupting one match, hastening another and transforming the fortunes of all. Mary, Sybil and Robert each confront a moment of truth. Anna and Bates know a moment of happiness.
1:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 2 On Masterpiece: Part Seven
In the finale, the family gathers at Downton Abbey for Christmas.
3:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part One
Wedding guests descend on Downton Abbey, where disasters - large and small - threaten. One is Cora's freewheeling American mother, who tries to loosen up her in-laws.
5:50PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Two
The fate of Downton Abbey hinges on a letter from a dead man. Edith and Sir Anthony face their own fateful moment. Mrs. Hughes confronts a crisis.
This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.