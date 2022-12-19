© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Published December 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
Wed Dec. 21 at 11AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Familiar tunes include “I Have a Little Dreidel”, a swing version of “S’vivon” by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for “Al-Hanissim” (“For the Miracles”) by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday.

