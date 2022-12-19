© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Music of the Baroque presents O Magnum Mysterium

WKAR Public Media
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
magnum-mysterium.jpg
PRX
/
PRX

Thu Dec. 22 at 10AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | From Chicago’s ensemble Music of the Baroque, a concert featuring the debut of Music of the Baroque’s new Chorus Director Andrew Megill.

Hosted by Candice Agree, tune in to the great works of composers like Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Gabrieli, Roland de Lassus, Hans Leo Hassler, Diego José de Salazar, and many more.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Radio Holiday Specials 2022Radio
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE