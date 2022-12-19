Music of the Baroque presents O Magnum Mysterium

Thu Dec. 22 at 10AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | From Chicago’s ensemble Music of the Baroque, a concert featuring the debut of Music of the Baroque’s new Chorus Director Andrew Megill.

Hosted by Candice Agree, tune in to the great works of composers like Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Gabrieli, Roland de Lassus, Hans Leo Hassler, Diego José de Salazar, and many more.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.