Fri Dec. 23 at 10AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The Newberry Consort and EnsAmble Ad-Hoc present A Mexican Christmas, 17th century traditional music for worship and celebration.

The collection features pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, and evoke the solemnity and fanfare heard in Mexico City’s convents and plazas, with jubilant vocals and lively strings, guitars, and percussion. Organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life. A Mexican Christmas is hosted by soprano Ellen Hargis, Director Emerita of The Newberry Consort, and soprano Francy Acosta, Co-Director of EnsAmble Ad-Hoc.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

