Fri Dec. 23 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style.

This special celebrates the non-idiomatic Black classical music, while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions. With hosts Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.