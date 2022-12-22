© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

A Soulful Christmas

WKAR Public Media
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
Soulful Christmas 1024x512.jpg
APM
/
APM

Fri Dec. 23 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of Black music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style.

This special celebrates the non-idiomatic Black classical music, while exploring non-idiomatic choral traditions. With hosts Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update RadioRadio Holiday Specials 2022
