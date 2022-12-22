© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Welcome Christmas with VocalEssence

December 22, 2022
Fri Dec. 23 at 11AM & Sun Dec. 25 at 4PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | There’s no better way to welcome Christmas than Welcome Christmas!, the VocalEssence holiday concert conducted by Philip Brunelle.

It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries. Hosted by John Birge.

