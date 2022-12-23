A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from the Choir of King’s College Cambridge

Sat Dec. 24 at 10AM & 10PM & Sun Dec. 25 at Noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Share in the live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal ‘classical’ music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns).

Presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue. Hosted by Michael Barone.

