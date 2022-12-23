A Jazzy Little Christmas, hosted by Michael Stratton

Sat Dec. 24 at 8PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The MSU Professors of Jazz present their usual array of holiday favorites, and highlight the dizzying talent found in the roster of Artist-Faculty members from the MSU College of Music’s Jazz Studies Department.

The annual favorite returns. The concert will be hosted by WKAR’s Michael Stratton, host of A Groove Supreme. Original Jazzy Little Christmas Concert performance was held at MSU’s Fairchild Theatre, Sat. December 17th.

