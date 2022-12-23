© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

All Is Bright

WKAR Public Media
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Sun Dec. 25 at 3PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism.

This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

