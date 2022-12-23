Sun Dec. 25 at 3PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism.

This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

