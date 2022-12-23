Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 25

Sun Dec. 25 at 11AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in to the third day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:00AM

Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Three

Two social revolutions arrive at Downton Abbey: the Irish civil war and the fight for women's suffrage. A mysterious conspiracy keeps Anna and Bates apart.

12:25PM

Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Four

The Crawley family faces its severest test yet. Meanwhile, new faces try to fit into the tight-knit circle of servants. New evidence turns up in a baffling case.

1:35PM

Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Five

Robert and Cora are not speaking. The servants are shunning Matthew's mother, Isobel. And Matthew and Robert have fallen out. Bates takes a gamble.

2:45PM

Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Six

Change arrives in a big way for several key characters at Downton Abbey. A yearly cricket match with the village sees old scores settled and new plots hatched.

5:05PM

Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Seven

In the season finale, the Crawleys head to a Scottish hunting lodge, while the downstairs staff stays behind at Downton Abbey. New romances flare up, and a crisis unfolds.

