Downton Abbey Marathon | Dec. 25

Published December 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Jim Carter as Mr. Carson in <em>Downton Abbey.</em>
Sun Dec. 25 at 11AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in to the third day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:00AM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Three
Two social revolutions arrive at Downton Abbey: the Irish civil war and the fight for women's suffrage. A mysterious conspiracy keeps Anna and Bates apart.

12:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Four
The Crawley family faces its severest test yet. Meanwhile, new faces try to fit into the tight-knit circle of servants. New evidence turns up in a baffling case.

1:35PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Five
Robert and Cora are not speaking. The servants are shunning Matthew's mother, Isobel. And Matthew and Robert have fallen out. Bates takes a gamble.

2:45PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Six
Change arrives in a big way for several key characters at Downton Abbey. A yearly cricket match with the village sees old scores settled and new plots hatched.

5:05PM
Downton Abbey Season 3 On Masterpiece: Part Seven
In the season finale, the Crawleys head to a Scottish hunting lodge, while the downstairs staff stays behind at Downton Abbey. New romances flare up, and a crisis unfolds.

